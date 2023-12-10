Little Rock vs. Winthrop December 10 Tickets & Start Time
The Winthrop Eagles (4-3) will face the Little Rock Trojans (2-4) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Jack Stephens Center. The game is scheduled to tip off at 1:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Little Rock vs. Winthrop Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Sunday, December 10
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Little Rock Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Little Rock Players to Watch
- Khalen Robinson: 19 PTS, 5.4 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 1 BLK
- Jamir Chaplin: 15.8 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Deantoni Gordon: 17 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Cougar Downing: 10.2 PTS, 1.7 REB, 1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK
- Bradley Douglas: 5.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Winthrop Players to Watch
- Robinson: 19 PTS, 5.4 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 1 BLK
- Chaplin: 15.8 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Gordon: 17 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Downing: 10.2 PTS, 1.7 REB, 1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK
- Douglas: 5.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Little Rock vs. Winthrop Stat Comparison
|Little Rock Rank
|Little Rock AVG
|Winthrop AVG
|Winthrop Rank
|83rd
|81
|Points Scored
|76.6
|159th
|354th
|85.5
|Points Allowed
|65.1
|76th
|281st
|30.7
|Rebounds
|30.1
|296th
|90th
|10.5
|Off. Rebounds
|8.3
|244th
|311th
|5.5
|3pt Made
|6.3
|262nd
|165th
|13.5
|Assists
|10.3
|325th
|63rd
|10.2
|Turnovers
|11
|115th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.