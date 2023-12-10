The Winthrop Eagles (4-3) will face the Little Rock Trojans (2-4) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Jack Stephens Center. The game is scheduled to tip off at 1:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Little Rock vs. Winthrop Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Little Rock Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Little Rock Players to Watch

Khalen Robinson: 19 PTS, 5.4 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 1 BLK

19 PTS, 5.4 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 1 BLK Jamir Chaplin: 15.8 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK

15.8 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK Deantoni Gordon: 17 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK

17 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK Cougar Downing: 10.2 PTS, 1.7 REB, 1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK

10.2 PTS, 1.7 REB, 1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK Bradley Douglas: 5.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Winthrop Players to Watch

Robinson: 19 PTS, 5.4 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 1 BLK

19 PTS, 5.4 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 1 BLK Chaplin: 15.8 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK

15.8 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK Gordon: 17 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK

17 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK Downing: 10.2 PTS, 1.7 REB, 1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK

10.2 PTS, 1.7 REB, 1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK Douglas: 5.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Little Rock vs. Winthrop Stat Comparison

Little Rock Rank Little Rock AVG Winthrop AVG Winthrop Rank 83rd 81 Points Scored 76.6 159th 354th 85.5 Points Allowed 65.1 76th 281st 30.7 Rebounds 30.1 296th 90th 10.5 Off. Rebounds 8.3 244th 311th 5.5 3pt Made 6.3 262nd 165th 13.5 Assists 10.3 325th 63rd 10.2 Turnovers 11 115th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.