The Little Rock Trojans (4-5) are slight underdogs (by 1.5 points) to extend a three-game home win streak when they host the Winthrop Eagles (7-3) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under set at 157.5 points.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Little Rock vs. Winthrop Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Little Rock, Arkansas

Little Rock, Arkansas Venue: Jack Stephens Center

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Winthrop -1.5 157.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Trojans Betting Records & Stats

Little Rock has played four games this season that ended with a combined score higher than 157.5 points.

Little Rock has a 160.2-point average over/under in its matchups this season, 2.7 more points than this game's point total.

Little Rock's ATS record is 4-5-0 this season.

Little Rock has been an underdog in six games this season and has come away with the win two times (33.3%) in those contests.

This season, the Trojans have won two of their six games when they're the underdog by at least +100 on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Little Rock has a 50% chance of pulling out a win.

Little Rock vs. Winthrop Over/Under Stats

Games Over 157.5 % of Games Over 157.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Winthrop 2 25% 80.4 160.8 67.4 147.2 147 Little Rock 4 44.4% 80.4 160.8 79.8 147.2 153.3

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Little Rock Insights & Trends

The Trojans' 80.4 points per game are 13.0 more points than the 67.4 the Eagles give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 67.4 points, Little Rock is 4-5 against the spread and 4-5 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Little Rock vs. Winthrop Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Winthrop 2-6-0 2-4 4-4-0 Little Rock 4-5-0 2-4 6-3-0

Little Rock vs. Winthrop Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Winthrop Little Rock 10-4 Home Record 8-5 4-11 Away Record 2-16 6-6-0 Home ATS Record 6-4-0 5-8-0 Away ATS Record 9-7-0 76.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.5 71.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.2 7-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-3-0 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 11-5-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.