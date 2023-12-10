Sunday's contest between the Little Rock Trojans (4-5) and Winthrop Eagles (7-3) going head to head at Jack Stephens Center has a projected final score of 78-77 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Little Rock, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 1:00 PM ET on December 10.

The game has no set line.

Little Rock vs. Winthrop Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023

1:00 PM ET

Little Rock, Arkansas

Little Rock, Arkansas Venue: Jack Stephens Center

Little Rock vs. Winthrop Score Prediction

Prediction: Little Rock 78, Winthrop 77

Spread & Total Prediction for Little Rock vs. Winthrop

Computer Predicted Spread: Little Rock (-0.3)

Little Rock (-0.3) Computer Predicted Total: 154.9

Little Rock is 4-5-0 against the spread this season compared to Winthrop's 2-6-0 ATS record. A total of six out of the Trojans' games this season have gone over the point total, and four of the Eagles' games have gone over.

Little Rock Performance Insights

The Trojans score 80.4 points per game (76th in college basketball) and allow 79.8 (333rd in college basketball) for a +6 scoring differential overall.

Little Rock wins the rebound battle by an average of 1.2 boards. It is grabbing 31.4 rebounds per game (259th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 30.2 per outing.

Little Rock connects on 6.6 three-pointers per game (255th in college basketball) at a 30.4% rate (280th in college basketball), compared to the 6.2 its opponents make while shooting 32.4% from deep.

The Trojans rank 29th in college basketball with 104.9 points scored per 100 possessions, and 355th in college basketball defensively with 104 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Little Rock and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Trojans commit 11.1 per game (118th in college basketball) and force 11.2 (261st in college basketball play).

