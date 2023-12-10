The Winthrop Eagles (7-3) will attempt to build on a three-game winning run when visiting the Little Rock Trojans (4-5) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Jack Stephens Center. This game is at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Little Rock vs. Winthrop Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock, Arkansas

Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock, Arkansas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Little Rock Stats Insights

This season, the Trojans have a 44.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.9% higher than the 40.3% of shots the Eagles' opponents have made.

Little Rock has a 3-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 40.3% from the field.

The Eagles are the 172nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Trojans sit at 214th.

The 80.4 points per game the Trojans put up are 13 more points than the Eagles allow (67.4).

When Little Rock totals more than 67.4 points, it is 4-5.

Little Rock Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Little Rock scored 78.5 points per game in home games last season. On the road, it averaged 73.2 points per contest.

When playing at home, the Trojans ceded 10.7 fewer points per game (73.2) than in road games (83.9).

Looking at three-point shooting, Little Rock performed better when playing at home last season, making 6.5 treys per game with a 37% three-point percentage, compared to 5.6 threes per game and a 29.7% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Little Rock Upcoming Schedule