How to Watch Little Rock vs. Winthrop on TV or Live Stream - December 10
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 6:16 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Winthrop Eagles (7-3) will attempt to build on a three-game winning run when visiting the Little Rock Trojans (4-5) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Jack Stephens Center. This game is at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Little Rock vs. Winthrop Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock, Arkansas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Little Rock Stats Insights
- This season, the Trojans have a 44.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.9% higher than the 40.3% of shots the Eagles' opponents have made.
- Little Rock has a 3-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 40.3% from the field.
- The Eagles are the 172nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Trojans sit at 214th.
- The 80.4 points per game the Trojans put up are 13 more points than the Eagles allow (67.4).
- When Little Rock totals more than 67.4 points, it is 4-5.
Little Rock Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Little Rock scored 78.5 points per game in home games last season. On the road, it averaged 73.2 points per contest.
- When playing at home, the Trojans ceded 10.7 fewer points per game (73.2) than in road games (83.9).
- Looking at three-point shooting, Little Rock performed better when playing at home last season, making 6.5 treys per game with a 37% three-point percentage, compared to 5.6 threes per game and a 29.7% three-point percentage when playing on the road.
Little Rock Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/28/2023
|Ball State
|W 90-64
|Jack Stephens Center
|12/1/2023
|Arkansas State
|W 77-66
|Jack Stephens Center
|12/7/2023
|@ Central Arkansas
|L 75-71
|Farris Center
|12/10/2023
|Winthrop
|-
|Jack Stephens Center
|12/13/2023
|UTSA
|-
|Jack Stephens Center
|12/18/2023
|Murray State
|-
|Jack Stephens Center
