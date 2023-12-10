Patrick Mahomes II vs. Josh Allen in Week 14: Chiefs vs. Bills Preview, Stats
The focus will be on QBs Patrick Mahomes II and Josh Allen when the Kansas City Chiefs (8-4) and Buffalo Bills (6-6) play on December 10. Which signal caller is beter equipped to bring home a win in this matchup? We dive into the details below.
Chiefs vs. Bills Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023
- Time: 4:25 PM ET
- Venue: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- TV: CBS
Patrick Mahomes II vs. Josh Allen Matchup
|Patrick Mahomes II
|2023 Stats
|Josh Allen
|12
|Games Played
|12
|67.8%
|Completion %
|68.1%
|3,127 (260.6)
|Passing Yards (Per Game)
|3,214 (267.8)
|22
|Touchdowns
|24
|10
|Interceptions
|13
|331 (27.6)
|Rushing Yards (Per game)
|342 (28.5)
|0
|Rushing Touchdowns
|9
Patrick Mahomes II Game Props
- Passing Yards Prop: Over/Under 270.5 yards
- Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 2.5 TD
Bills Defensive Stats
- So far this year, the Bills rank fifth in the league with 18.9 points allowed per game. Meanwhile, they rank 12th in total yards allowed with 319.9 given up per game.
- When it comes to stopping the pass, Buffalo ranks eighth in the NFL in passing yards allowed with 2,439 (203.3 per game) and 10th in yards allowed per pass attempt (6.3).
- Against the run, the Bills have been midde-of-the-pack this year, ranking 19th in the NFL in rushing yards allowed with 1,400 (116.7 per game).
- Defensively, Buffalo is 17th in the NFL in third-down efficiency allowed at 38.5%. In red-zone percentage allowed, it ranks 15th at 54.1%.
Josh Allen Game Props
- Passing Yards Prop: Over/Under 259.5 yards
- Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 1.5 TD
Chiefs Defensive Stats
