Will Patrick Mahomes II Play in Week 14? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Patrick Mahomes II was a full participant in his most recent practice, and should play when the Kansas City Chiefs match up against the Buffalo Bills at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday in Week 14. All of Mahomes' stats can be found on this page.
In terms of season stats, Mahomes has passed for 3,127 yards (260.6 per game) and 22 touchdowns, with 10 picks. He has connected on 67.8% of his passes (301-for-444), and has 57 carries for 331 yards.
Patrick Mahomes II Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Pectoral
Week 14 Injury Reports
Chiefs vs. Bills Game Info
- Game Day: December 10, 2023
- Game Time: 4:25 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Mahomes 2023 Stats
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Comp. %
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Pass Yards/Att.
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|301
|444
|67.8%
|3,127
|22
|10
|7.0
|57
|331
|0
Mahomes Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|Lions
|21
|39
|226
|2
|1
|6
|45
|0
|Week 2
|@Jaguars
|29
|41
|305
|2
|1
|7
|30
|0
|Week 3
|Bears
|24
|33
|272
|3
|0
|3
|28
|0
|Week 4
|@Jets
|18
|30
|203
|1
|2
|7
|51
|0
|Week 5
|@Vikings
|31
|41
|281
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 6
|Broncos
|30
|40
|306
|1
|1
|6
|31
|0
|Week 7
|Chargers
|32
|42
|424
|4
|1
|4
|29
|0
|Week 8
|@Broncos
|24
|38
|240
|0
|2
|3
|20
|0
|Week 9
|Dolphins
|20
|30
|185
|2
|0
|6
|24
|0
|Week 11
|Eagles
|24
|43
|177
|2
|1
|6
|38
|0
|Week 12
|@Raiders
|27
|34
|298
|2
|0
|5
|9
|0
|Week 13
|@Packers
|21
|33
|210
|1
|1
|4
|26
|0
