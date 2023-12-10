Who’s the Best Team in the SEC? See our Weekly SEC Power Rankings
Find out how every SEC team stacks up against the rest of the conference by taking a look at our college basketball power rankings below.
SEC Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.
1. Alabama
- Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 24-7
- Odds to Win SEC: +600
- Overall Rank: 8th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 15th
- Last Game: L 92-86 vs Purdue
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Creighton
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
- TV Channel: FOX (Watch on Fubo)
2. Auburn
- Current Record: 7-2 | Projected Record: 25-6
- Odds to Win SEC: +500
- Overall Rank: 17th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 102nd
- Last Game: W 87-62 vs UNC Asheville
Next Game
- Opponent: USC
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
3. Tennessee
- Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 24-7
- Odds to Win SEC: +225
- Overall Rank: 19th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 10th
- Last Game: W 74-56 vs Georgia Southern
Next Game
- Opponent: @ NC State
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
4. Texas A&M
- Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 24-7
- Odds to Win SEC: +800
- Overall Rank: 29th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 7th
- Last Game: L 81-75 vs Memphis
Next Game
- Opponent: Houston
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
5. Mississippi State
- Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 23-8
- Odds to Win SEC: +1400
- Overall Rank: 33rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 70th
- Last Game: W 85-81 vs Murray State
Next Game
- Opponent: North Texas
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
6. Florida
- Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 23-8
- Odds to Win SEC: +1000
- Overall Rank: 34th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 32nd
- Last Game: W 87-76 vs Richmond
Next Game
- Opponent: East Carolina
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15
- TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo)
7. Kentucky
- Current Record: 7-2 | Projected Record: 21-10
- Odds to Win SEC: +600
- Overall Rank: 37th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 174th
- Last Game: W 81-66 vs Pennsylvania
Next Game
- Opponent: North Carolina
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
- TV Channel: CBS (Watch on Fubo)
8. South Carolina
- Current Record: 8-1 | Projected Record: 20-11
- Odds to Win SEC: +15000
- Overall Rank: 53rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 125th
- Last Game: W 68-62 vs East Carolina
Next Game
- Opponent: Charleston Southern
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
9. Arkansas
- Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 15-16
- Odds to Win SEC: +1200
- Overall Rank: 72nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 53rd
- Last Game: L 79-70 vs Oklahoma
Next Game
- Opponent: Lipscomb
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
10. Ole Miss
- Current Record: 9-0 | Projected Record: 18-13
- Odds to Win SEC: +3000
- Overall Rank: 82nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 209th
- Last Game: W 70-68 vs UCF
Next Game
- Opponent: Cal
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
- TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo)
11. Georgia
- Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 15-16
- Odds to Win SEC: +8000
- Overall Rank: 89th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 57th
- Last Game: W 76-62 vs Georgia Tech
Next Game
- Opponent: High Point
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
- TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo)
12. Missouri
- Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 13-18
- Odds to Win SEC: +5000
- Overall Rank: 95th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 197th
- Last Game: L 73-64 vs Kansas
Next Game
- Opponent: Seton Hall
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
- TV Channel: ESPN2
13. LSU
- Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 10-21
- Odds to Win SEC: +6000
- Overall Rank: 147th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 195th
- Last Game: W 74-56 vs Alabama State
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Texas
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
14. Vanderbilt
- Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 5-26
- Odds to Win SEC: +12500
- Overall Rank: 231st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 253rd
- Last Game: L 73-60 vs San Francisco
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Texas Tech
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
