SEC Power Rankings

SEC Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. Alabama

  • Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 24-7
  • Odds to Win SEC: +600
  • Overall Rank: 8th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 15th
  • Last Game: L 92-86 vs Purdue

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Creighton
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
  • TV Channel: FOX (Watch on Fubo)

2. Auburn

  • Current Record: 7-2 | Projected Record: 25-6
  • Odds to Win SEC: +500
  • Overall Rank: 17th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 102nd
  • Last Game: W 87-62 vs UNC Asheville

Next Game

  • Opponent: USC
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
  • TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

3. Tennessee

  • Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 24-7
  • Odds to Win SEC: +225
  • Overall Rank: 19th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 10th
  • Last Game: W 74-56 vs Georgia Southern

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ NC State
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
  • TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

4. Texas A&M

  • Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 24-7
  • Odds to Win SEC: +800
  • Overall Rank: 29th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 7th
  • Last Game: L 81-75 vs Memphis

Next Game

  • Opponent: Houston
  • Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
  • TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

5. Mississippi State

  • Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 23-8
  • Odds to Win SEC: +1400
  • Overall Rank: 33rd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 70th
  • Last Game: W 85-81 vs Murray State

Next Game

  • Opponent: North Texas
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
  • TV Channel: SEC Network+

6. Florida

  • Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 23-8
  • Odds to Win SEC: +1000
  • Overall Rank: 34th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 32nd
  • Last Game: W 87-76 vs Richmond

Next Game

  • Opponent: East Carolina
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15
  • TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo)

7. Kentucky

  • Current Record: 7-2 | Projected Record: 21-10
  • Odds to Win SEC: +600
  • Overall Rank: 37th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 174th
  • Last Game: W 81-66 vs Pennsylvania

Next Game

  • Opponent: North Carolina
  • Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
  • TV Channel: CBS (Watch on Fubo)

8. South Carolina

  • Current Record: 8-1 | Projected Record: 20-11
  • Odds to Win SEC: +15000
  • Overall Rank: 53rd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 125th
  • Last Game: W 68-62 vs East Carolina

Next Game

  • Opponent: Charleston Southern
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
  • TV Channel: SEC Network+

9. Arkansas

  • Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 15-16
  • Odds to Win SEC: +1200
  • Overall Rank: 72nd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 53rd
  • Last Game: L 79-70 vs Oklahoma

Next Game

  • Opponent: Lipscomb
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
  • TV Channel: SEC Network+

10. Ole Miss

  • Current Record: 9-0 | Projected Record: 18-13
  • Odds to Win SEC: +3000
  • Overall Rank: 82nd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 209th
  • Last Game: W 70-68 vs UCF

Next Game

  • Opponent: Cal
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
  • TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo)

11. Georgia

  • Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 15-16
  • Odds to Win SEC: +8000
  • Overall Rank: 89th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 57th
  • Last Game: W 76-62 vs Georgia Tech

Next Game

  • Opponent: High Point
  • Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
  • TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo)

12. Missouri

  • Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 13-18
  • Odds to Win SEC: +5000
  • Overall Rank: 95th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 197th
  • Last Game: L 73-64 vs Kansas

Next Game

  • Opponent: Seton Hall
  • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
  • TV Channel: ESPN2

13. LSU

  • Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 10-21
  • Odds to Win SEC: +6000
  • Overall Rank: 147th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 195th
  • Last Game: W 74-56 vs Alabama State

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Texas
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
  • TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

14. Vanderbilt

  • Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 5-26
  • Odds to Win SEC: +12500
  • Overall Rank: 231st
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 253rd
  • Last Game: L 73-60 vs San Francisco

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Texas Tech
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

