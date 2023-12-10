Travis Kelce will be up against the eighth-best passing defense in the NFL when his Kansas City Chiefs play the Buffalo Bills in Week 14, on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.

Kelce has posted a team-high 813 yards (on 74 catches) with five TDs this season. He's been targeted 93 times, resulting in 73.9 yards per game.

Kelce vs. the Bills

Kelce vs the Bills (since 2021): 3 GP / 87 REC YPG / REC TD

3 GP / 87 REC YPG / REC TD Three players have recorded 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Buffalo in the 2023 season.

The Bills have allowed 16 opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

Buffalo has not allowed more than one receiving TD to an opposing player on the season.

Kelce will face the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense this week. The Bills give up 203.3 passing yards per game.

The Bills' defense ranks 16th in the NFL with 16 passing TDs conceded so far this year.

Travis Kelce Receiving Props vs. the Bills

Receiving Yards: 70.5 (-115)

Kelce Receiving Insights

Kelce, in the receiving game, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop in four of 11 games this season.

Kelce has received 20.7% of his team's 450 passing attempts this season (93 targets).

He has been targeted 93 times, averaging 8.7 yards per target (33rd in NFL).

Kelce has posted a touchdown catch in five of 11 games this year, but had only one TD in each of those games.

He has five total touchdowns this season (17.2% of his team's 29 offensive TDs).

With 13 red zone targets, Kelce has been on the receiving end of 20.0% of his team's 65 red zone pass attempts.

Kelce's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Packers 12/3/2023 Week 13 5 TAR / 4 REC / 81 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Raiders 11/26/2023 Week 12 7 TAR / 6 REC / 91 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Eagles 11/20/2023 Week 11 9 TAR / 7 REC / 44 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 11/5/2023 Week 9 4 TAR / 3 REC / 14 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Broncos 10/29/2023 Week 8 9 TAR / 6 REC / 58 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

