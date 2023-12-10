How to Watch the UAPB vs. Arkansas Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 10
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 7:55 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
The Arkansas Razorbacks (8-2) hit the court against the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (3-7) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023.
UAPB Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas
- TV: SECN
UAPB vs. Arkansas Scoring Comparison
- The Golden Lions score an average of 77.7 points per game, 11.7 more points than the 66 the Razorbacks give up to opponents.
- UAPB is 3-3 when it scores more than 66 points.
- Arkansas is 7-1 when it allows fewer than 77.7 points.
- The Razorbacks score only 1.3 more points per game (76.3) than the Golden Lions allow (75).
- When Arkansas totals more than 75 points, it is 6-0.
- When UAPB allows fewer than 76.3 points, it is 3-1.
- The Razorbacks shoot 39.4% from the field, only 1.8% lower than the Golden Lions concede defensively.
- The Golden Lions make 44.2% of their shots from the field, 6.8% higher than the Razorbacks' defensive field-goal percentage.
UAPB Leaders
- Zaay Green: 19.8 PTS, 7.3 REB, 6.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 47.7 FG%, 31 3PT% (13-for-42)
- Jelissa Reese: 8.9 PTS, 1.2 STL, 50.7 FG%
- Maori Davenport: 6 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 58.5 FG%
- Coriah Beck: 9.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 33.7 FG%, 24.1 3PT% (13-for-54)
- Maya Peat: 8.5 PTS, 50 FG%
UAPB Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/1/2023
|Arkansas Baptist
|W 103-35
|H.O. Clemmons Arena
|12/4/2023
|@ SMU
|W 78-76
|Moody Coliseum
|12/6/2023
|@ North Texas
|L 73-66
|UNT Coliseum
|12/10/2023
|@ Arkansas
|-
|Bud Walton Arena
|12/21/2023
|Ole Miss
|-
|H.O. Clemmons Arena
|12/31/2023
|@ McNeese
|-
|The Legacy Center
