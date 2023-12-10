The Arkansas Razorbacks (8-2) hit the court against the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (3-7) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023.

UAPB Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas

Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas TV: SECN

UAPB vs. Arkansas Scoring Comparison

The Golden Lions score an average of 77.7 points per game, 11.7 more points than the 66 the Razorbacks give up to opponents.

UAPB is 3-3 when it scores more than 66 points.

Arkansas is 7-1 when it allows fewer than 77.7 points.

The Razorbacks score only 1.3 more points per game (76.3) than the Golden Lions allow (75).

When Arkansas totals more than 75 points, it is 6-0.

When UAPB allows fewer than 76.3 points, it is 3-1.

The Razorbacks shoot 39.4% from the field, only 1.8% lower than the Golden Lions concede defensively.

The Golden Lions make 44.2% of their shots from the field, 6.8% higher than the Razorbacks' defensive field-goal percentage.

UAPB Leaders

Zaay Green: 19.8 PTS, 7.3 REB, 6.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 47.7 FG%, 31 3PT% (13-for-42)

19.8 PTS, 7.3 REB, 6.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 47.7 FG%, 31 3PT% (13-for-42) Jelissa Reese: 8.9 PTS, 1.2 STL, 50.7 FG%

8.9 PTS, 1.2 STL, 50.7 FG% Maori Davenport: 6 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 58.5 FG%

6 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 58.5 FG% Coriah Beck: 9.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 33.7 FG%, 24.1 3PT% (13-for-54)

9.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 33.7 FG%, 24.1 3PT% (13-for-54) Maya Peat: 8.5 PTS, 50 FG%

UAPB Schedule