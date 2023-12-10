The Arkansas Razorbacks (8-2) hit the court against the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (3-7) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

UAPB Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas
  • TV: SECN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UAPB vs. Arkansas Scoring Comparison

  • The Golden Lions score an average of 77.7 points per game, 11.7 more points than the 66 the Razorbacks give up to opponents.
  • UAPB is 3-3 when it scores more than 66 points.
  • Arkansas is 7-1 when it allows fewer than 77.7 points.
  • The Razorbacks score only 1.3 more points per game (76.3) than the Golden Lions allow (75).
  • When Arkansas totals more than 75 points, it is 6-0.
  • When UAPB allows fewer than 76.3 points, it is 3-1.
  • The Razorbacks shoot 39.4% from the field, only 1.8% lower than the Golden Lions concede defensively.
  • The Golden Lions make 44.2% of their shots from the field, 6.8% higher than the Razorbacks' defensive field-goal percentage.

UAPB Leaders

  • Zaay Green: 19.8 PTS, 7.3 REB, 6.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 47.7 FG%, 31 3PT% (13-for-42)
  • Jelissa Reese: 8.9 PTS, 1.2 STL, 50.7 FG%
  • Maori Davenport: 6 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 58.5 FG%
  • Coriah Beck: 9.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 33.7 FG%, 24.1 3PT% (13-for-54)
  • Maya Peat: 8.5 PTS, 50 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UAPB Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/1/2023 Arkansas Baptist W 103-35 H.O. Clemmons Arena
12/4/2023 @ SMU W 78-76 Moody Coliseum
12/6/2023 @ North Texas L 73-66 UNT Coliseum
12/10/2023 @ Arkansas - Bud Walton Arena
12/21/2023 Ole Miss - H.O. Clemmons Arena
12/31/2023 @ McNeese - The Legacy Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.