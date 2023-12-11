Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Cleveland County Today - December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
In Cleveland County, Arkansas, there are interesting high school basketball games on the calendar today. Information on how to watch them is available in this article.
Cleveland County, Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hermitage High School at Rison High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 11
- Location: Rison, AR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
