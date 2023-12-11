Best Bets, Odds for the Dolphins vs. Titans Monday Night Football Game – Week 14
The Tennessee Titans (4-8) visit a streaking Miami Dolphins (9-3) team on Monday, December 11, 2023 at Hard Rock Stadium (with best bets available). The Dolphins have won three games in a row.
When is Dolphins vs. Titans?
- Game Date: Monday, December 11, 2023
- Time: 8:15 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Best Moneyline Bet
- The BetMGM line for this game has the Dolphins favored by 14, while the model predicts they'll win by slightly more (16.2 points).
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Dolphins' implied win probability is 90.0%.
- The Dolphins have yet to lose as the moneyline favorite this season, going 8-0.
- Miami has played as a moneyline favorite of -900 or shorter in only two games this season, and it won both.
- This season, the Titans have won three out of the 10 games in which they've been the underdog.
- Tennessee has not been a bigger underdog this season than the +600 moneyline set for this game.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Miami (-14)
- The Dolphins have compiled an 8-4-0 record against the spread this season.
- Miami has yet to cover the spread when they are at least 14-point favorites (0-1).
- The Titans have put together a 5-7-0 record against the spread this season.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (46)
- Between them, these two teams average 3.8 more points per game (49.8) than this matchup's total (46).
- Opponents of these two teams have averaged a combined 43.5 points per game, 2.5 fewer than the over/under in this matchup.
- Dolphins games have gone over the point total on seven of 12 occasions (58.3%).
- In the Titans' 12 games with a set total, four have hit the over (33.3%).
Tyreek Hill Receptions (Our pick: 7.5/Under)
|Games
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|12
|1.3
|0
|123.4
|12
Will Levis Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 0.5/Over)
|Games
|Pass YPG
|Pass TDs
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|6
|211.0
|7
|2.8
|0
