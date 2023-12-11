There is high school basketball action in Marion County, Arkansas today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Marion County, Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Flippin School at Kingston School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 11
  • Location: Kingston, AR
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.