At Hard Rock Stadium on Monday, December 11, the Miami Dolphins take on the Tennessee Titans, starting at 8:15 PM ET. The Dolphins should be victorious, based on our computer model -- continue scrolling to discover more tips regarding the point spread, over/under and even the final score.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Dolphins have been a top-five unit, ranking best in the NFL by averaging 428.4 yards per game. They rank sixth on defense (300.2 yards allowed per game). With 292.1 total yards per game on the offensive side of the ball, the Titans rank 27th in the NFL in 2023. On defense, they rank 17th, giving up 337.0 total yards per game.

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Dolphins (-13) Toss Up (46.5) Dolphins 31, Titans 16

The Titans have a 14.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Tennessee has compiled a 5-7-0 ATS record so far this year.

Tennessee and its opponent have combined to hit the over four out of 12 times this year.

Titans games average 40.1 total points, 6.4 fewer than the total for this matchup.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Dolphins' implied win probability is 88.9%.

Miami has won eight games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.

The Dolphins have covered the spread once when favored by 13 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

So far this season, seven of Miami's 12 games have gone over the point total.

Dolphins games average 48.0 total points per game this season, 1.5 more than the over/under for this matchup.

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Miami 32.0 22.2 38.8 17.4 27.1 25.6 Tennessee 17.8 21.3 23.8 19.2 11.7 23.3

