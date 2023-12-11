Will Trevon Wesco Play in Week 14? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Trevon Wesco was a full participant in his most recent practice, and seems likely to play when the Tennessee Titans play the Miami Dolphins at 8:15 PM ET on Monday in Week 14. If you're trying to find Wesco's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.
Trevon Wesco Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Ankle
- The Titans have two other receivers on the injury list this week:
- DeAndre Hopkins (LP/nir - rest): 50 Rec; 774 Rec Yds; 5 Rec TDs
- Josh Whyle (DNP/knee): 9 Rec; 94 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
Titans vs. Dolphins Game Info
- Game Day: December 11, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM
Wesco 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|3
|1
|21
|12
|0
|21.0
Wesco Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 2
|Chargers
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 5
|@Colts
|1
|1
|21
|0
|Week 13
|Colts
|1
|0
|0
|0
