Should you bet on Tyjae Spears finding his way into the end zone in the Tennessee Titans' upcoming Week 14 matchup versus the Miami Dolphins, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on Monday? Read on for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.

Will Tyjae Spears score a touchdown against the Dolphins?

Odds to score a TD this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a TD)

This season Spears has rushed for 329 yards (27.4 per game) on 66 carries with one touchdown.

Spears also has 33 catches for 192 yards (16.0 per game).

Spears has one rushing TD in 12 games.

Tyjae Spears Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Saints 3 27 0 1 1 0 Week 2 Chargers 8 49 0 2 6 0 Week 3 @Browns 4 6 0 4 3 0 Week 4 Bengals 5 40 0 3 18 0 Week 5 @Colts 7 34 1 4 35 0 Week 6 Ravens 4 15 0 1 48 0 Week 8 Falcons 3 27 0 3 9 0 Week 9 @Steelers 5 18 0 4 4 0 Week 10 @Buccaneers 5 18 0 4 42 0 Week 11 @Jaguars 4 14 0 2 12 0 Week 12 Panthers 2 6 0 1 1 0 Week 13 Colts 16 75 0 4 13 0

