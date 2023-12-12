Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Benton County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Benton County, Arkansas today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Benton County, Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Siloam Springs High School at Gentry High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Gentry, AR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.