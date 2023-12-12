The St. Louis Blues (13-13-1) carry a three-game losing streak into a home matchup with the Detroit Red Wings (14-9-4), who have lost three in a row, on Tuesday, December 12 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN.

Blues vs. Red Wings Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Blues (-130) Red Wings (+110) 6.5 Blues (-1.5)

Blues Betting Insights

The Blues have won 44.4% of their games this season when favored on the moneyline (4-5).

When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -130 or shorter, St. Louis has gone 1-3 (winning 25.0%).

The Blues have an implied moneyline win probability of 56.5% in this matchup.

St. Louis' 27 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6.5 goals nine times.

Blues vs Red Wings Additional Info

Blues vs. Red Wings Rankings

Blues Total (Rank) Red Wings Total (Rank) 75 (25th) Goals 100 (2nd) 87 (20th) Goals Allowed 88 (21st) 7 (30th) Power Play Goals 26 (3rd) 16 (12th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 24 (29th)

Blues Advanced Stats

In its past 10 games St. Louis has gone 4-6-0 overall, with a 4-6-0 record against the spread.

Five of St. Louis' past 10 games went over.

The Blues have had an average of 6.3 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.2 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

During the last 10 games, the Blues have scored 0.4 more goals per game than their season average.

The Blues offense's 75 total goals (2.8 per game) rank 25th in the NHL.

On defense, the Blues have conceded 87 goals (3.2 per game) to rank 20th in league play.

They're ranked 25th in the league with a -12 goal differential .

