You can find player prop bet odds for Robert Thomas, Alex DeBrincat and others on the St. Louis Blues and Detroit Red Wings heading into their matchup at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday at Enterprise Center.

Blues vs. Red Wings Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Blues vs. Red Wings Additional Info

NHL Props Today: St. Louis Blues

Robert Thomas Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160)

0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)

One of St. Louis' top offensive players this season is Thomas, who has scored 27 points in 27 games (10 goals and 17 assists).

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Blackhawks Dec. 9 0 0 0 4 at Blue Jackets Dec. 8 2 0 2 5 vs. Golden Knights Dec. 6 0 1 1 0 at Golden Knights Dec. 4 0 1 1 1 at Coyotes Dec. 2 0 0 0 1

Pavel Buchnevich Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)

0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)

Pavel Buchnevich has nine goals and 11 assists to total 20 points (0.7 per game).

Buchnevich Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Blackhawks Dec. 9 0 0 0 2 at Blue Jackets Dec. 8 0 1 1 4 vs. Golden Knights Dec. 6 0 0 0 3 at Golden Knights Dec. 4 1 0 1 3 at Coyotes Dec. 2 0 0 0 0

Jordan Kyrou Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -200)

Jordan Kyrou has five goals and 12 assists for St. Louis.

Kyrou Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Blackhawks Dec. 9 0 0 0 2 at Blue Jackets Dec. 8 0 0 0 2 vs. Golden Knights Dec. 6 1 1 2 3 at Golden Knights Dec. 4 0 0 0 3 at Coyotes Dec. 2 0 0 0 5

NHL Props Today: Detroit Red Wings

Alex DeBrincat Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)

0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)

DeBrincat has totaled 13 goals and 13 assists in 27 games for Detroit, good for 26 points.

DeBrincat Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Stars Dec. 11 0 1 1 5 vs. Senators Dec. 9 0 1 1 3 vs. Sharks Dec. 7 0 0 0 0 at Sabres Dec. 5 0 1 1 4 at Canadiens Dec. 2 1 1 2 2

