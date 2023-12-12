Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Clay County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games taking place in Clay County, Arkansas today. Details on how to watch all of the action can be found below.
Clay County, Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Rector High School at Marmaduke High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Marmaduke, AR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
