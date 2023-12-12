Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Desha County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school basketball action in Desha County, Arkansas today, and information on how to stream these games is available right here.
Desha County, Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Watson Chapel High School at Dumas High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Dumas, AR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
McGehee High School at Monticello High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Monticello, AR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
