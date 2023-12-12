Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Garland County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're looking for how to watch high school basketball in Garland County, Arkansas today, we've got you covered here.
Garland County, Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Jessieville High School at Genoa Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Texarkana, AR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Arkansas High School at Lake Hamilton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Pearcy, AR
- Conference: 5A South
- How to Stream: Watch Here
