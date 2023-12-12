Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Greene County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Greene County, Arkansas, then there is some important info you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Greene County, Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Rector High School at Marmaduke High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Marmaduke, AR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
