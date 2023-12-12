Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Independence County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Independence County, Arkansas. To find out how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Independence County, Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bradford High School at Midland High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Pleasant Plains, AR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
