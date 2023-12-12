Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Poinsett County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're searching for how to watch matchups in Poinsett County, Arkansas today, we've got the information.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Poinsett County, Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
East Poinsett County High School at Bay High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Bay, AR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clarendon High School at Marked Tree High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Marked Tree, AR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.