Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Pulaski County, Arkansas today by tuning in and seeing every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Pulaski County, Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Wonderview at Arkansas School For The Deaf

  • Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 12
  • Location: Little Rock, AR
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.