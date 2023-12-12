Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Saline County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Saline County, Arkansas has high school basketball matchups on the docket today, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Saline County, Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Clinton High School at Bauxite High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Bauxite, AR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.