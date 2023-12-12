There is high school basketball competition in Sevier County, Arkansas today, and information on how to stream these games is available below.

Sevier County, Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Caddo Hills High School at Horatio High School

  • Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 12
  • Location: Horatio, AR
  • Conference: 2A - Region 7
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

