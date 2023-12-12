Tuesday's 10:00 PM ET game between the Phoenix Suns (12-10) and the Golden State Warriors (10-12) at Footprint Center features the Suns' Kevin Durant as a player to watch.

How to Watch Suns vs. Warriors

Game Day: Tuesday, December 12

Tuesday, December 12 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Footprint Center

Footprint Center Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Suns' Last Game

In their previous game, the Suns fell to the Kings on Friday, 114-106. Their top scorer was Devin Booker with 28 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Devin Booker 28 7 7 1 0 2 Eric Gordon 19 0 3 2 1 3 Jusuf Nurkic 15 9 3 1 0 2

Warriors' Last Game

In their previous game, the Warriors lost to the Thunder on Friday, 138-136 in OT. Stephen Curry scored a team-high 34 points (and contributed three assists and six boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Stephen Curry 34 6 3 1 0 6 Jonathan Kuminga 24 12 0 0 0 3 Klay Thompson 22 4 0 0 1 4

Suns vs Warriors Additional Info

Suns Players to Watch

Durant's numbers on the season are 31.0 points, 5.7 assists and 6.5 boards per contest, shooting 52.1% from the floor and 50.0% from beyond the arc (third in NBA), with 2.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jusuf Nurkic is posting 11.8 points, 3.8 assists and 9.1 boards per game.

Booker's numbers for the season are 27.4 points, 6.3 boards and 8.1 assists per contest, shooting 47.9% from the floor and 42.6% from downtown, with 2.0 made 3-pointers per contest.

Eric Gordon puts up 14.6 points, 2.1 boards and 3.0 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Grayson Allen is posting 12.3 points, 2.9 assists and 4.5 boards per contest.

Warriors Players to Watch

Curry's averages for the season are 29.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists, making 47.6% of his shots from the floor and 43.2% from beyond the arc, with 5.1 triples per game (first in NBA).

Klay Thompson's averages on the season are 15.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest, making 40.4% of his shots from the field and 35.4% from beyond the arc, with 2.8 triples per contest.

The Warriors get 10.7 points per game from Dario Saric, plus 6.1 boards and 2.4 assists.

Chris Paul's averages for the season are 8.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 7.2 assists, making 39.5% of his shots from the field and 31.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 triples per contest.

The Warriors receive 5.7 points, 8.4 boards and 2.6 assists per game from Kevon Looney.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name Team PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Stephen Curry GS 25.0 5.0 4.5 0.3 0.2 4.0 Devin Booker PHO 23.8 5.9 6.4 0.9 0.6 1.4 Klay Thompson GS 17.1 4.3 2.4 0.4 0.6 3.2 Kevin Durant PHO 22.0 3.7 4.7 0.5 1.0 1.8 Dario Saric GS 12.6 5.6 2.9 0.9 0.1 1.9 Jusuf Nurkic PHO 14.1 9.6 3.0 0.8 1.7 0.7

