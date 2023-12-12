UAPB vs. South Florida BetMGM Promo Codes, Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total - December 12
Tuesday's game at Yuengling Center has the South Florida Bulls (3-4) matching up with the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (4-7) at 7:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 87-70 win, as our model heavily favors South Florida.
Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.
UAPB vs. South Florida Game Info & Odds
- Date: Tuesday, December 12, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Tampa, Florida
- Venue: Yuengling Center
UAPB vs. South Florida Score Prediction
- Prediction: South Florida 87, UAPB 70
Spread & Total Prediction for UAPB vs. South Florida
- Computer Predicted Spread: South Florida (-17.3)
- Computer Predicted Total: 156.3
South Florida has compiled a 3-4-0 record against the spread this season, while UAPB is 2-6-0. The Bulls have hit the over in one game, while Golden Lions games have gone over eight times.
UAPB Performance Insights
- The Golden Lions are being outscored by 5.8 points per game, with a -63 scoring differential overall. They put up 83.5 points per game (37th in college basketball), and allow 89.3 per outing (362nd in college basketball).
- UAPB falls short in the rebound battle by an average of 7.2 boards. It records 33.4 rebounds per game (303rd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 40.6.
- UAPB makes 11.3 three-pointers per game (fifth-most in college basketball) at a 38% rate (41st in college basketball), compared to the 9.1 per game its opponents make, at a 34.5% rate.
- UAPB has committed 12.3 turnovers per game (216th in college basketball), 1.6 fewer than the 13.9 it forces (76th in college basketball).
