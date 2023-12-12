Tuesday's game at Yuengling Center has the South Florida Bulls (3-4) matching up with the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (4-7) at 7:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 87-70 win, as our model heavily favors South Florida.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

UAPB vs. South Florida Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Tampa, Florida Venue: Yuengling Center

UAPB vs. South Florida Score Prediction

Prediction: South Florida 87, UAPB 70

Spread & Total Prediction for UAPB vs. South Florida

Computer Predicted Spread: South Florida (-17.3)

South Florida (-17.3) Computer Predicted Total: 156.3

South Florida has compiled a 3-4-0 record against the spread this season, while UAPB is 2-6-0. The Bulls have hit the over in one game, while Golden Lions games have gone over eight times.

UAPB Performance Insights

The Golden Lions are being outscored by 5.8 points per game, with a -63 scoring differential overall. They put up 83.5 points per game (37th in college basketball), and allow 89.3 per outing (362nd in college basketball).

UAPB falls short in the rebound battle by an average of 7.2 boards. It records 33.4 rebounds per game (303rd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 40.6.

UAPB makes 11.3 three-pointers per game (fifth-most in college basketball) at a 38% rate (41st in college basketball), compared to the 9.1 per game its opponents make, at a 34.5% rate.

UAPB has committed 12.3 turnovers per game (216th in college basketball), 1.6 fewer than the 13.9 it forces (76th in college basketball).

