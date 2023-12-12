The Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (4-7) will try to end a five-game road slide when squaring off against the South Florida Bulls (3-4) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at Yuengling Center, airing at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

UAPB vs. South Florida Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida

Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida TV: ESPN+

UAPB Stats Insights

The Golden Lions have shot at a 43.6% rate from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points above the 41.4% shooting opponents of the Bulls have averaged.

UAPB is 4-3 when it shoots higher than 41.4% from the field.

The Golden Lions are the 303rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bulls sit at 92nd.

The Golden Lions average 15.6 more points per game (83.5) than the Bulls give up (67.9).

UAPB has put together a 4-5 record in games it scores more than 67.9 points.

UAPB Home & Away Comparison

UAPB is scoring more points at home (98.5 per game) than away (75.0).

The Golden Lions give up 75.3 points per game at home, and 97.3 on the road.

At home, UAPB sinks 12.0 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more than it averages away (10.9). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (39.0%) than on the road (37.4%).

UAPB Upcoming Schedule