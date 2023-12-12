The Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (4-7) will try to end a five-game road slide when squaring off against the South Florida Bulls (3-4) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at Yuengling Center, airing at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

UAPB vs. South Florida Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UAPB Stats Insights

  • The Golden Lions have shot at a 43.6% rate from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points above the 41.4% shooting opponents of the Bulls have averaged.
  • UAPB is 4-3 when it shoots higher than 41.4% from the field.
  • The Golden Lions are the 303rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bulls sit at 92nd.
  • The Golden Lions average 15.6 more points per game (83.5) than the Bulls give up (67.9).
  • UAPB has put together a 4-5 record in games it scores more than 67.9 points.

UAPB Home & Away Comparison

  • UAPB is scoring more points at home (98.5 per game) than away (75.0).
  • The Golden Lions give up 75.3 points per game at home, and 97.3 on the road.
  • At home, UAPB sinks 12.0 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more than it averages away (10.9). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (39.0%) than on the road (37.4%).

UAPB Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/30/2023 @ Oklahoma L 107-86 Lloyd Noble Center
12/5/2023 @ Gonzaga L 111-71 McCarthey Athletic Center
12/9/2023 @ UConn L 101-63 Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
12/12/2023 @ South Florida - Yuengling Center
12/18/2023 Ecclesia - H.O. Clemmons Arena
1/6/2024 Alabama A&M - H.O. Clemmons Arena

