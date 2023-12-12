How to Watch UAPB vs. South Florida on TV or Live Stream - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 12:24 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (4-7) will try to end a five-game road slide when squaring off against the South Florida Bulls (3-4) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at Yuengling Center, airing at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
UAPB vs. South Florida Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida
- TV: ESPN+
UAPB Stats Insights
- The Golden Lions have shot at a 43.6% rate from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points above the 41.4% shooting opponents of the Bulls have averaged.
- UAPB is 4-3 when it shoots higher than 41.4% from the field.
- The Golden Lions are the 303rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bulls sit at 92nd.
- The Golden Lions average 15.6 more points per game (83.5) than the Bulls give up (67.9).
- UAPB has put together a 4-5 record in games it scores more than 67.9 points.
UAPB Home & Away Comparison
- UAPB is scoring more points at home (98.5 per game) than away (75.0).
- The Golden Lions give up 75.3 points per game at home, and 97.3 on the road.
- At home, UAPB sinks 12.0 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more than it averages away (10.9). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (39.0%) than on the road (37.4%).
UAPB Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/30/2023
|@ Oklahoma
|L 107-86
|Lloyd Noble Center
|12/5/2023
|@ Gonzaga
|L 111-71
|McCarthey Athletic Center
|12/9/2023
|@ UConn
|L 101-63
|Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
|12/12/2023
|@ South Florida
|-
|Yuengling Center
|12/18/2023
|Ecclesia
|-
|H.O. Clemmons Arena
|1/6/2024
|Alabama A&M
|-
|H.O. Clemmons Arena
