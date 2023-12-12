UAPB vs. South Florida: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 12
The Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (4-7) will attempt to turn around a three-game losing streak when visiting the South Florida Bulls (3-4) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at Yuengling Center. This matchup is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the South Florida vs. UAPB matchup.
UAPB vs. South Florida Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
UAPB vs. South Florida Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|South Florida Moneyline
|UAPB Moneyline
|BetMGM
|South Florida (-17.5)
|159.5
|-2000
|+950
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|South Florida (-16.5)
|157.5
|-2500
|+1100
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
UAPB vs. South Florida Betting Trends
- UAPB has covered just twice in eight matchups with a spread this season.
- The Golden Lions have been an underdog by 17.5 points or more five times this year, and covered the spread in two of those matchups.
- South Florida has covered three times in seven matchups with a spread this season.
- Games featuring the Bulls have hit the over just once this season.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.