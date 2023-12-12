The Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (4-7) will attempt to turn around a three-game losing streak when visiting the South Florida Bulls (3-4) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at Yuengling Center. This matchup is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the South Florida vs. UAPB matchup.

UAPB vs. South Florida Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida

Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UAPB vs. South Florida Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total South Florida Moneyline UAPB Moneyline BetMGM South Florida (-17.5) 159.5 -2000 +950 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel South Florida (-16.5) 157.5 -2500 +1100 Bet on this game at FanDuel

UAPB vs. South Florida Betting Trends

UAPB has covered just twice in eight matchups with a spread this season.

The Golden Lions have been an underdog by 17.5 points or more five times this year, and covered the spread in two of those matchups.

South Florida has covered three times in seven matchups with a spread this season.

Games featuring the Bulls have hit the over just once this season.

