The South Florida Bulls (2-2) will face the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (4-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.

UAPB vs. South Florida Game Information

UAPB Players to Watch

Selton Miguel: 12.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Chris Youngblood: 16 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK

16 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK Jayden Reid: 6.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK

6.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK Kasean Pryor: 5.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK

5.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK Corey Walker Jr.: 5.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK

South Florida Top Players (2022-23)

Tyler Harris: 16.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

16.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Russel Tchewa: 11.1 PTS, 8.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.1 PTS, 8.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Miguel: 10.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Sam Hines Jr.: 6.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

6.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK Keyshawn Bryant: 9.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK

UAPB vs. South Florida Stat Comparison (2022-23)

South Florida Rank South Florida AVG UAPB AVG UAPB Rank 169th 72 Points Scored 66.9 300th 237th 72 Points Allowed 69.7 162nd 74th 33.5 Rebounds 31.4 201st 54th 10 Off. Rebounds 8.9 142nd 182nd 7.4 3pt Made 7.9 112th 150th 13.4 Assists 12.8 193rd 294th 13.1 Turnovers 14.9 349th

