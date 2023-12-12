The Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (4-7) are heavy, 17.5-point underdogs as they try to break a three-game losing streak when they visit the South Florida Bulls (3-4) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at Yuengling Center. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The point total in the matchup is 161.5.

UAPB vs. South Florida Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida Venue: Yuengling Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under South Florida -17.5 161.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Golden Lions Betting Records & Stats

UAPB has played seven games this season that finished with a combined score over 161.5 points.

UAPB's average game total this season has been 172.8, 11.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.

UAPB is 2-6-0 against the spread this season.

UAPB was defeated in the one game it played as the underdog this season.

The Golden Lions have been at least a +950 moneyline underdog five times this season, but was upset in each of those games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies UAPB has a 9.5% chance of walking away with the win.

UAPB vs. South Florida Over/Under Stats

Games Over 161.5 % of Games Over 161.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total South Florida 0 0% 71.3 154.8 67.9 157.2 146.4 UAPB 7 87.5% 83.5 154.8 89.3 157.2 157.6

Additional UAPB Insights & Trends

The Golden Lions score an average of 83.5 points per game, 15.6 more points than the 67.9 the Bulls allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 67.9 points, UAPB is 2-4 against the spread and 4-5 overall.

UAPB vs. South Florida Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 17.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) South Florida 3-4-0 1-0 1-6-0 UAPB 2-6-0 2-3 8-0-0

UAPB vs. South Florida Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

South Florida UAPB 9-9 Home Record 8-5 4-7 Away Record 2-16 4-11-0 Home ATS Record 3-5-0 9-2-0 Away ATS Record 7-10-0 71.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.1 74.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 63.2 8-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-4-0 9-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-9-0

