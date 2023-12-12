Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Van Buren County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Van Buren County, Arkansas. To find out how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Van Buren County, Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Clinton High School at Bauxite High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Bauxite, AR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
