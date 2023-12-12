Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Washington County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Washington County, Arkansas? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we have details on how to stream the games in the article below.
Washington County, Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
West Fork High School at Elkins High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Elkins, AR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Greenland High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Greenland, AR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
