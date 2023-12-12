Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in White County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games happening in White County, Arkansas today. Details on how to watch all of the action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
White County, Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Izard County High School at White County Central School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Judsonia, AR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bradford High School at Midland High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Pleasant Plains, AR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
