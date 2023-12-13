Wednesday's contest features the Louisville Cardinals (4-5) and the Arkansas State Red Wolves (3-7) facing off at KFC Yum! Center (on December 13) at 8:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 78-74 win for Louisville.

The game has no set line.

Arkansas State vs. Louisville Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Where: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky Venue: KFC Yum! Center

Arkansas State vs. Louisville Score Prediction

Prediction: Louisville 78, Arkansas State 74

Spread & Total Prediction for Arkansas State vs. Louisville

Computer Predicted Spread: Louisville (-4.7)

Louisville (-4.7) Computer Predicted Total: 151.8

Louisville's record against the spread so far this season is 3-5-0, and Arkansas State's is 5-4-0. A total of five out of the Cardinals' games this season have gone over the point total, and three of the Red Wolves' games have gone over.

Arkansas State Performance Insights

The Red Wolves are being outscored by 5.2 points per game, with a -52 scoring differential overall. They put up 74.6 points per game (182nd in college basketball), and allow 79.8 per outing (337th in college basketball).

The 38 rebounds per game Arkansas State accumulates rank 117th in college basketball. Their opponents pull down 38.1.

Arkansas State hits 9.6 three-pointers per game (36th in college basketball) at a 33.9% rate (163rd in college basketball), compared to the 5.4 per game its opponents make, at a 32.9% rate.

Arkansas State has committed 2.9 more turnovers than its opponents, averaging 13.5 (299th in college basketball) while forcing 10.6 (299th in college basketball).

