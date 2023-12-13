The Arkansas State Red Wolves (3-7) will look to break a six-game road skid when squaring off against the Louisville Cardinals (4-5) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at KFC Yum! Center, airing at 8:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

Arkansas State vs. Louisville Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky
  • TV: ACCN
How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Arkansas State Stats Insights

  • The Red Wolves have shot at a 41.3% rate from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points less than the 45.2% shooting opponents of the Cardinals have averaged.
  • This season, Arkansas State has a 2-1 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 45.2% from the field.
  • The Red Wolves are the 117th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Cardinals sit at 55th.
  • The Red Wolves score an average of 74.6 points per game, only 0.1 fewer points than the 74.7 the Cardinals give up to opponents.
  • Arkansas State is 3-2 when it scores more than 74.7 points.

Arkansas State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Arkansas State scored 70.6 points per game last season, 12.6 more than it averaged away (58).
  • In 2022-23, the Red Wolves conceded 1.3 fewer points per game at home (67.2) than on the road (68.5).
  • Arkansas State knocked down more 3-pointers at home (6.8 per game) than away (5.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.3%) than on the road (29.5%).

Arkansas State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/1/2023 @ Little Rock L 77-66 Jack Stephens Center
12/4/2023 @ Alabama L 89-65 Coleman Coliseum
12/9/2023 UAB W 87-68 First National Bank Arena
12/13/2023 @ Louisville - KFC Yum! Center
12/20/2023 @ Belmont - Curb Event Center
12/30/2023 @ Georgia State - Georgia State Convocation Center

