The Arkansas State Red Wolves (3-7) will look to break a six-game road skid when squaring off against the Louisville Cardinals (4-5) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at KFC Yum! Center, airing at 8:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

Arkansas State vs. Louisville Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky

KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky TV: ACCN

Arkansas State Stats Insights

The Red Wolves have shot at a 41.3% rate from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points less than the 45.2% shooting opponents of the Cardinals have averaged.

This season, Arkansas State has a 2-1 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 45.2% from the field.

The Red Wolves are the 117th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Cardinals sit at 55th.

The Red Wolves score an average of 74.6 points per game, only 0.1 fewer points than the 74.7 the Cardinals give up to opponents.

Arkansas State is 3-2 when it scores more than 74.7 points.

Arkansas State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Arkansas State scored 70.6 points per game last season, 12.6 more than it averaged away (58).

In 2022-23, the Red Wolves conceded 1.3 fewer points per game at home (67.2) than on the road (68.5).

Arkansas State knocked down more 3-pointers at home (6.8 per game) than away (5.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.3%) than on the road (29.5%).

Arkansas State Upcoming Schedule