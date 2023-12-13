How to Watch Arkansas State vs. Louisville on TV or Live Stream - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Arkansas State Red Wolves (3-7) will look to break a six-game road skid when squaring off against the Louisville Cardinals (4-5) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at KFC Yum! Center, airing at 8:00 PM ET on ACC Network.
Arkansas State vs. Louisville Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky
- TV: ACCN
How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games
Arkansas State Stats Insights
- The Red Wolves have shot at a 41.3% rate from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points less than the 45.2% shooting opponents of the Cardinals have averaged.
- This season, Arkansas State has a 2-1 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 45.2% from the field.
- The Red Wolves are the 117th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Cardinals sit at 55th.
- The Red Wolves score an average of 74.6 points per game, only 0.1 fewer points than the 74.7 the Cardinals give up to opponents.
- Arkansas State is 3-2 when it scores more than 74.7 points.
Arkansas State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Arkansas State scored 70.6 points per game last season, 12.6 more than it averaged away (58).
- In 2022-23, the Red Wolves conceded 1.3 fewer points per game at home (67.2) than on the road (68.5).
- Arkansas State knocked down more 3-pointers at home (6.8 per game) than away (5.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.3%) than on the road (29.5%).
Arkansas State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/1/2023
|@ Little Rock
|L 77-66
|Jack Stephens Center
|12/4/2023
|@ Alabama
|L 89-65
|Coleman Coliseum
|12/9/2023
|UAB
|W 87-68
|First National Bank Arena
|12/13/2023
|@ Louisville
|-
|KFC Yum! Center
|12/20/2023
|@ Belmont
|-
|Curb Event Center
|12/30/2023
|@ Georgia State
|-
|Georgia State Convocation Center
