Arkansas State vs. Louisville: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 13
The Arkansas State Red Wolves (3-7) will attempt to snap a six-game road losing skid at the Louisville Cardinals (4-5) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.
In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Louisville vs. Arkansas State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Arkansas State vs. Louisville Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky
- How to Watch on TV: ACC Network
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Arkansas State vs. Louisville Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Louisville Moneyline
|Arkansas State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Louisville (-3.5)
|147.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Louisville (-3.5)
|147.5
|-178
|+146
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Arkansas State vs. Louisville Betting Trends
- Arkansas State has compiled a 5-4-0 ATS record so far this season.
- When playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs this year, the Red Wolves have an ATS record of 3-1.
- Louisville has compiled a 3-5-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Cardinals and their opponents have combined to go over the point total five out of eight times this season.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.