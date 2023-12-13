The Arkansas State Red Wolves (3-7) will attempt to snap a six-game road losing skid at the Louisville Cardinals (4-5) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Louisville vs. Arkansas State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Arkansas State vs. Louisville Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky

KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Arkansas State vs. Louisville Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Louisville Moneyline Arkansas State Moneyline BetMGM Louisville (-3.5) 147.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Louisville (-3.5) 147.5 -178 +146 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Arkansas State vs. Louisville Betting Trends

Arkansas State has compiled a 5-4-0 ATS record so far this season.

When playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs this year, the Red Wolves have an ATS record of 3-1.

Louisville has compiled a 3-5-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Cardinals and their opponents have combined to go over the point total five out of eight times this season.

