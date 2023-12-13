The Arkansas State Red Wolves (3-7) visit the Louisville Cardinals (4-5) after losing six road games in a row. The Cardinals are favored by 5.5 points in the matchup, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023. The matchup's over/under is 146.5.

Arkansas State vs. Louisville Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Where: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky Venue: KFC Yum! Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Louisville -5.5 146.5

Red Wolves Betting Records & Stats

Arkansas State has combined with its opponents to score more than 146.5 points in six of nine games this season.

Arkansas State's games this year have had a 154.4-point total on average, 7.9 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Arkansas State has a 5-4-0 record against the spread this season.

Arkansas State has come away with one win in the five contests it has been listed as the underdog this season.

The Red Wolves have been at least a +185 moneyline underdog three times this season, but was upset in each of those games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Arkansas State has a 35.1% chance of walking away with the win.

Arkansas State vs. Louisville Over/Under Stats

Games Over 146.5 % of Games Over 146.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Louisville 4 50% 74.6 149.2 74.7 154.5 145.1 Arkansas State 6 66.7% 74.6 149.2 79.8 154.5 157.5

Additional Arkansas State Insights & Trends

The Red Wolves' 74.6 points per game are just 0.1 fewer points than the 74.7 the Cardinals allow.

When it scores more than 74.7 points, Arkansas State is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

Arkansas State vs. Louisville Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Louisville 3-5-0 1-3 5-3-0 Arkansas State 5-4-0 2-1 3-6-0

Arkansas State vs. Louisville Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Louisville Arkansas State 4-13 Home Record 10-8 0-11 Away Record 2-11 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 7-5-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 5-8-0 66.0 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.6 64.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 58.0 5-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-6-0 8-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-10-0

