David Roddy and his Memphis Grizzlies teammates will take on the Houston Rockets on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

In his previous game, a 120-113 loss versus the Mavericks, Roddy put up eight points and six rebounds.

Below we will look at Roddy's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

David Roddy Prop Bets vs. the Rockets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 8.4 8.7 Rebounds 4.5 4.3 4.9 Assists -- 1.1 1.1 PRA -- 13.8 14.7 PR -- 12.7 13.6 3PM 1.5 1.0 1.4



David Roddy Insights vs. the Rockets

Roddy has taken 7.8 shots per game this season and made 3.4 per game, which account for 8.6% and 8.5%, respectively, of his team's total.

Roddy is averaging 3.3 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 8.6% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

The Grizzlies rank 23rd in possessions per game with 102.5. His opponents, the Rockets, have the slowest tempo with 100.1 possessions per contest.

Conceding 105.6 points per contest, the Rockets are the best team in the league on defense.

The Rockets are the 18th-ranked team in the NBA, giving up 44.1 rebounds per game.

The Rockets allow 22.8 assists per game, best in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Rockets have allowed 10.8 makes per game, third in the league.

David Roddy vs. the Rockets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/22/2023 22 4 6 1 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.