When the Houston Rockets (11-9) and Memphis Grizzlies (6-16) face off at Toyota Center on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET, Alperen Sengun and Jaren Jackson Jr. will be two players to watch.

How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Rockets

Game Day: Wednesday, December 13

Wednesday, December 13 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: Toyota Center

Toyota Center Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas

Grizzlies' Last Game

In their previous game, the Grizzlies fell to the Mavericks on Monday, 120-113. Jackson scored a team-high 41 points (and contributed two assists and four boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jaren Jackson Jr. 41 4 2 2 2 6 Desmond Bane 28 3 8 1 0 3 Vince Williams Jr. 10 9 1 0 0 2

Grizzlies vs Rockets Additional Info

Grizzlies Players to Watch

Desmond Bane's averages for the season are 24.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists, making 46.9% of his shots from the field and 38.2% from beyond the arc, with 3.3 triples per game (seventh in league).

Jackson's averages on the season are 20.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, making 43.7% of his shots from the floor and 33.0% from 3-point range, with 1.7 treys per game.

The Grizzlies get 12.7 points per game from Santi Aldama, plus 6.1 boards and 2.3 assists.

David Roddy gives the Grizzlies 8.4 points, 4.3 boards and 1.1 assists per contest, plus 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Bismack Biyombo's numbers for the season are 6.3 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game, making 57.7% of his shots from the floor.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Desmond Bane 23.9 4.1 6.2 1.1 0.6 3.3 Jaren Jackson Jr. 21.8 5.5 1.4 0.9 2.0 1.7 Santi Aldama 12.8 6.4 2.5 1.0 0.7 1.8 David Roddy 8.7 4.9 1.1 0.7 0.2 1.4 Bismack Biyombo 4.1 4.9 2.0 0.3 1.4 0.0

