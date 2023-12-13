Wednesday's game at Jack Stephens Center has the Little Rock Trojans (4-6) squaring off against the UTSA Roadrunners (5-4) at 7:30 PM ET on December 13. Our computer prediction projects a 83-77 win for Little Rock, who are favored by our model.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Little Rock vs. UTSA Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Little Rock, Arkansas

Little Rock, Arkansas Venue: Jack Stephens Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Little Rock vs. UTSA Score Prediction

Prediction: Little Rock 83, UTSA 77

Spread & Total Prediction for Little Rock vs. UTSA

Computer Predicted Spread: Little Rock (-6.5)

Little Rock (-6.5) Computer Predicted Total: 160.0

Little Rock's record against the spread this season is 4-6-0, while UTSA's is 2-6-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Trojans are 6-4-0 and the Roadrunners are 6-2-0.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Little Rock Performance Insights

The Trojans' -11 scoring differential (being outscored by 1.1 points per game) is a result of scoring 79.2 points per game (92nd in college basketball) while allowing 80.3 per outing (346th in college basketball).

The 35.5 rebounds per game Little Rock averages rank 233rd in college basketball. Its opponents record 34.5 per contest.

Little Rock makes 6.8 three-pointers per game (238th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.5. It shoots 31.6% from deep while its opponents hit 34.4% from long range.

The Trojans average 103.2 points per 100 possessions on offense (42nd in college basketball), and allow 104.6 points per 100 possessions (358th in college basketball).

Little Rock and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Trojans commit 11.3 per game (127th in college basketball) and force 11.8 (214th in college basketball action).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.