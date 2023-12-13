The UTSA Roadrunners (5-4) will attempt to build on a three-game winning stretch when visiting the Little Rock Trojans (4-6) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Jack Stephens Center. This matchup is at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Little Rock vs. UTSA Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock, Arkansas

TV: ESPN+

Little Rock Stats Insights

The Trojans are shooting 44.1% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 42.3% the Roadrunners allow to opponents.

In games Little Rock shoots higher than 42.3% from the field, it is 3-3 overall.

The Roadrunners are the 22nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Trojans sit at 233rd.

The 79.2 points per game the Trojans score are the same as the Roadrunners allow.

When Little Rock scores more than 79.9 points, it is 2-2.

Little Rock Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Little Rock put up 78.5 points per game last season at home, which was 5.3 more points than it averaged in road games (73.2).

The Trojans allowed 73.2 points per game at home last season, compared to 83.9 in away games.

In terms of three-pointers, Little Rock performed better in home games last season, sinking 6.5 three-pointers per game with a 37.0% three-point percentage, compared to 5.6 threes per game and a 29.7% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Little Rock Upcoming Schedule