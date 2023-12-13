How to Watch Little Rock vs. UTSA on TV or Live Stream - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The UTSA Roadrunners (5-4) will attempt to build on a three-game winning stretch when visiting the Little Rock Trojans (4-6) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Jack Stephens Center. This matchup is at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
Little Rock vs. UTSA Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock, Arkansas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Little Rock Stats Insights
- The Trojans are shooting 44.1% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 42.3% the Roadrunners allow to opponents.
- In games Little Rock shoots higher than 42.3% from the field, it is 3-3 overall.
- The Roadrunners are the 22nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Trojans sit at 233rd.
- The 79.2 points per game the Trojans score are the same as the Roadrunners allow.
- When Little Rock scores more than 79.9 points, it is 2-2.
Little Rock Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Little Rock put up 78.5 points per game last season at home, which was 5.3 more points than it averaged in road games (73.2).
- The Trojans allowed 73.2 points per game at home last season, compared to 83.9 in away games.
- In terms of three-pointers, Little Rock performed better in home games last season, sinking 6.5 three-pointers per game with a 37.0% three-point percentage, compared to 5.6 threes per game and a 29.7% three-point percentage when playing on the road.
Little Rock Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/1/2023
|Arkansas State
|W 77-66
|Jack Stephens Center
|12/7/2023
|@ Central Arkansas
|L 75-71
|Farris Center
|12/10/2023
|Winthrop
|L 85-68
|Jack Stephens Center
|12/13/2023
|UTSA
|-
|Jack Stephens Center
|12/18/2023
|Murray State
|-
|Jack Stephens Center
|12/21/2023
|Jacksonville State
|-
|Jack Stephens Center
