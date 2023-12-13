The UTSA Roadrunners (5-4) will attempt to build on a three-game winning run when visiting the Little Rock Trojans (4-6) at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Jack Stephens Center. The game airs on ESPN+.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Little Rock vs. UTSA matchup in this article.

Little Rock vs. UTSA Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock, Arkansas

Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock, Arkansas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Little Rock vs. UTSA Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Little Rock Moneyline UTSA Moneyline BetMGM Little Rock (-6.5) 163.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Little Rock (-6.5) 163.5 -300 +240 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Little Rock vs. UTSA Betting Trends

Little Rock has covered four times in 10 chances against the spread this season.

Trojans games have hit the over six out of 10 times this season.

UTSA has won just two games against the spread this season.

The Roadrunners and their opponents have combined to hit the over six out of eight times this season.

