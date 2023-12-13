Little Rock vs. UTSA: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - December 13
The UTSA Roadrunners (5-4) are underdogs (+6.5) as they try to continue a three-game winning streak when they visit the Little Rock Trojans (4-6) at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Jack Stephens Center. The contest airs on ESPN+. The over/under is set at 164.5 for the matchup.
Little Rock vs. UTSA Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, December 13, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Little Rock, Arkansas
- Venue: Jack Stephens Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Little Rock
|-6.5
|164.5
Little Rock Betting Records & Stats
- Little Rock and its opponents have scored more than 164.5 points in four of 10 games this season.
- Little Rock has had an average of 159.5 points in its games this season, 5.0 fewer than this matchup's total.
- The Trojans have a 4-6-0 record against the spread this season.
- Little Rock has won two of the three games it has played as the favorite this season.
- The Trojans have played as a favorite of -275 or more once this season and lost that game.
- Little Rock has a 73.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
Little Rock vs. UTSA Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 164.5
|% of Games Over 164.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Little Rock
|4
|40%
|79.2
|159
|80.3
|160.2
|153.7
|UTSA
|5
|62.5%
|79.8
|159
|79.9
|160.2
|150.5
Additional Little Rock Insights & Trends
- The Trojans record only 0.7 fewer points per game (79.2) than the Roadrunners give up (79.9).
- Little Rock has a 2-2 record against the spread and a 2-2 record overall when scoring more than 79.9 points.
Little Rock vs. UTSA Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Little Rock
|4-6-0
|0-0
|6-4-0
|UTSA
|2-6-0
|0-2
|6-2-0
Little Rock vs. UTSA Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Little Rock
|UTSA
|8-5
|Home Record
|8-10
|2-16
|Away Record
|2-11
|6-4-0
|Home ATS Record
|5-9-0
|9-7-0
|Away ATS Record
|6-6-0
|78.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|70.0
|73.2
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|68.2
|7-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|9-5-0
|11-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|8-4-0
