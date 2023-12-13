The UTSA Roadrunners (5-4) are underdogs (+6.5) as they try to continue a three-game winning streak when they visit the Little Rock Trojans (4-6) at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Jack Stephens Center. The contest airs on ESPN+. The over/under is set at 164.5 for the matchup.

Little Rock vs. UTSA Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Little Rock, Arkansas

Little Rock, Arkansas Venue: Jack Stephens Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Little Rock -6.5 164.5

Little Rock Betting Records & Stats

Little Rock and its opponents have scored more than 164.5 points in four of 10 games this season.

Little Rock has had an average of 159.5 points in its games this season, 5.0 fewer than this matchup's total.

The Trojans have a 4-6-0 record against the spread this season.

Little Rock has won two of the three games it has played as the favorite this season.

The Trojans have played as a favorite of -275 or more once this season and lost that game.

Little Rock has a 73.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Little Rock vs. UTSA Over/Under Stats

Games Over 164.5 % of Games Over 164.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Little Rock 4 40% 79.2 159 80.3 160.2 153.7 UTSA 5 62.5% 79.8 159 79.9 160.2 150.5

Additional Little Rock Insights & Trends

The Trojans record only 0.7 fewer points per game (79.2) than the Roadrunners give up (79.9).

Little Rock has a 2-2 record against the spread and a 2-2 record overall when scoring more than 79.9 points.

Little Rock vs. UTSA Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Little Rock 4-6-0 0-0 6-4-0 UTSA 2-6-0 0-2 6-2-0

Little Rock vs. UTSA Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Little Rock UTSA 8-5 Home Record 8-10 2-16 Away Record 2-11 6-4-0 Home ATS Record 5-9-0 9-7-0 Away ATS Record 6-6-0 78.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.0 73.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.2 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-5-0 11-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-4-0

