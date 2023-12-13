The Houston Rockets (11-9) will attempt to extend a three-game win streak when they host the Memphis Grizzlies (6-16) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Toyota Center as 7.5-point favorites. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET on Space City Home Network and BSSE.

Grizzlies vs. Rockets Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: Space City Home Network and BSSE

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Houston, Texas

Venue: Toyota Center

Grizzlies vs. Rockets Score Prediction

Prediction: Rockets 115 - Grizzlies 102

Grizzlies vs Rockets Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Grizzlies vs. Rockets

Pick ATS: Rockets (- 7.5)

Rockets (- 7.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Rockets (-13.2)

Rockets (-13.2) Pick OU: Over (212.5)



Over (212.5) Computer Predicted Total: 217.0

The Rockets' .750 ATS win percentage (15-5-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Grizzlies' .409 mark (9-13-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

As a 7.5-point underdog or more in 2023-24, Memphis is 3-1 against the spread compared to the 1-0 ATS record Houston racks up as a 7.5-point favorite.

When it comes to exceeding the over/under in 2023-24, Memphis and its opponents are more successful (40.9% of the time) than Houston and its opponents (30%).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Rockets are 4-0, a better record than the Grizzlies have posted (2-11) as moneyline underdogs.

Grizzlies Performance Insights

Offensively, the Grizzlies are the second-worst squad in the league (106.5 points per game). Defensively, they are 11th (112.5 points conceded per game).

On the glass, Memphis is 25th in the NBA in rebounds (41.8 per game). It is 23rd in rebounds allowed (45 per game).

This season the Grizzlies are fourth-worst in the NBA in assists at 24 per game.

In terms of turnovers, Memphis is 17th in the league in committing them (13.5 per game). It is fourth-best in forcing them (15.3 per game).

The Grizzlies are 11th in the league in 3-pointers made (13 per game) and third-worst in 3-point percentage (33.7%).

