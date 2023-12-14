Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Arkansas County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball action in Arkansas County, Arkansas is on the schedule today, and info on these matchups is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Arkansas County, Arkansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
De Witt High School at Palestine-Wheatley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 14
- Location: Palestine, AR
- Conference: 3A - Region 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
