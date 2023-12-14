Thursday's contest at First National Bank Arena has the Arkansas State Red Wolves (4-3) taking on the North Alabama Lions (3-6) at 8:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 75-62 win, as our model heavily favors Arkansas State.

The Red Wolves are coming off of a 69-58 victory over Louisiana Tech in their last game on Saturday.

Arkansas State vs. North Alabama Game Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, Arkansas

First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, Arkansas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Arkansas State vs. North Alabama Score Prediction

Prediction: Arkansas State 75, North Alabama 62

Arkansas State Schedule Analysis

The Red Wolves beat the No. 161-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions, 85-65, on November 28, which goes down as their best victory of the season.

Arkansas State has tied for the 17th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the country (two).

Arkansas State 2023-24 Best Wins

85-65 at home over UAPB (No. 161) on November 28

69-58 at home over Louisiana Tech (No. 227) on December 9

75-62 at home over Northern Illinois (No. 269) on November 9

Arkansas State Leaders

Izzy Higginbottom: 23.3 PTS, 1.9 STL, 46.7 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (10-for-28)

23.3 PTS, 1.9 STL, 46.7 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (10-for-28) Lauryn Pendleton: 12.1 PTS, 1.7 STL, 43.7 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (10-for-24)

12.1 PTS, 1.7 STL, 43.7 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (10-for-24) Anna: 8.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 37.5 FG%, 41.9 3PT% (13-for-31)

8.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 37.5 FG%, 41.9 3PT% (13-for-31) Wynter Rogers: 5 PTS, 38.9 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9)

5 PTS, 38.9 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9) Kendra Gillispie: 3.7 PTS, 24.4 FG%

Arkansas State Performance Insights

The Red Wolves have a +91 scoring differential, topping opponents by 13 points per game. They're putting up 70 points per game to rank 126th in college basketball and are allowing 57 per outing to rank 68th in college basketball.

