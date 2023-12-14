Arkansas State vs. North Alabama Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 14
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:39 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Thursday's contest at First National Bank Arena has the Arkansas State Red Wolves (4-3) taking on the North Alabama Lions (3-6) at 8:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 75-62 win, as our model heavily favors Arkansas State.
The Red Wolves are coming off of a 69-58 victory over Louisiana Tech in their last game on Saturday.
Arkansas State vs. North Alabama Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, Arkansas
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Arkansas State vs. North Alabama Score Prediction
- Prediction: Arkansas State 75, North Alabama 62
Arkansas State Schedule Analysis
- The Red Wolves beat the No. 161-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions, 85-65, on November 28, which goes down as their best victory of the season.
- Arkansas State has tied for the 17th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the country (two).
Arkansas State 2023-24 Best Wins
- 85-65 at home over UAPB (No. 161) on November 28
- 69-58 at home over Louisiana Tech (No. 227) on December 9
- 75-62 at home over Northern Illinois (No. 269) on November 9
Arkansas State Leaders
- Izzy Higginbottom: 23.3 PTS, 1.9 STL, 46.7 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (10-for-28)
- Lauryn Pendleton: 12.1 PTS, 1.7 STL, 43.7 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (10-for-24)
- Anna: 8.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 37.5 FG%, 41.9 3PT% (13-for-31)
- Wynter Rogers: 5 PTS, 38.9 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9)
- Kendra Gillispie: 3.7 PTS, 24.4 FG%
Arkansas State Performance Insights
- The Red Wolves have a +91 scoring differential, topping opponents by 13 points per game. They're putting up 70 points per game to rank 126th in college basketball and are allowing 57 per outing to rank 68th in college basketball.
