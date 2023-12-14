Arkansas State vs. North Alabama December 14 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The North Alabama Lions (2-5) will face the Arkansas State Red Wolves (3-2) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at First National Bank Arena. The game is scheduled to tip off at 8:00 PM ET.
Arkansas State vs. North Alabama Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, December 14
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Arkansas State Players to Watch
- Izzy Higginbottom: 23.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Lauryn Pendleton: 11.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0 BLK
- Anna: 7.4 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Wynter Rogers: 5.2 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kendra Gillispie: 4.6 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK
North Alabama Players to Watch
